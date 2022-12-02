Share:

ISLAMABAD - Days after banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) formally called off the ceasefire agreement struck with the government earlier this year, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday said neither any formal talks were held with the militant outfit nor a formal agreement had been reached with it. Addressing a press conference here, the interior minister said that the parliament had authorized the military leadership to hold dialogue under the Constitution. He added that these talks were held with those of the TTP militants who are ready to lay down arms and become peaceful citizens. “There are several factions within the TTP, and some of them were interested in talks while others wanted to fight,” he said. He made it clear that the doors will remain open for those interested in peace and dialogue. ”But terrorism will be crushed with full force.” Rana Sanaullah said that the Pakistan Army had the capacity to defeat terrorism and military operations were underway. He raised alarm over the recent suicide attack in Quetta whose responsibility was claimed by banned TTP. He said that this should also be a cause of concern for the Taliban government in Kabul which had given an assurance that Afghan soil would not be used for terrorist activity against any country. The interior minister regretted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan did not attend a recent security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said the KP government had neither taken the federal government into confidence about rising incidents of terrorism in the province, nor sought any assistance from the centre. He urged the provincial governments and security agencies to take the issue of rising militancy in an effective manner. He added that the centre would always assist them without delay. Talking about the PTI’s plan to dissolve provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP, Rana Sanaullah said that the move would be undemocratic and unconstitutional. He went on to say that the federal government would use all constitutional options including no-trust motion and governor’s rule to thwart the move. He underlined that if the two provincial assemblies get elected for a five-year term following the dissolution, there would be no caretaker governments in Punjab and KP at the time of general polls, disturbing the constitutional scheme. He accused the PTI of making an attempt to thwart the process of free and fair elections. He said that the Constitution indicates about the situations where the prime minister or a chief minister can dissolve an assembly, but dissolution of assemblies in the present circumstance would be unconstitutional. In the case of dissolution of two provincial assemblies, the government will see if the polling can be delayed till the general elections, the minister said. He dispelled the impression that PML-N was not afraid of early elections. “We are ready to go for election. We are not scared.” Rana Sanaullah chided PTI chief Imran Khan by saying that if he wanted to exit from the ‘corrupt system’, then his party should resign from the Senate and Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and also ask the president to resign. He also said the PTI MNAs who had resigned from the Nation Assembly should appear before the speaker to confirm their resignations and stop drawing salaries and using parliament lodges and official vehicles.