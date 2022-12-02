Share:

ISLAMABAD - US Ambassador Donald Blome announced yesterday that the United States, in partnership with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), delivered $8 million of assistance to Pakistani farmers affected by the devastating 2022 floods. This effort is part of the $97 million of US flood-related assistance to Pakistan this year, which focused on humanitarian needs, food security, and disaster preparedness and capacity-building efforts. Ambassador Blome announced US’ continuing assistance at an event alongside farmers from flood-affected areas. In his remarks, Blome highlighted the long history of the United States and Pakistan advancing economic growth and solving development challenges together and highlighted opportunities for future partnership: “As the Green Revolution improved lives in the past, a “Green Alliance” between US and Pakistan will help us jointly strengthen climate resilience, develop clean energy alternatives, and foster economic growth.