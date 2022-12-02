Share:

PESHAWAR - A large number of visitors, including domestic and foreign tourists, continued to throng the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion to see the rich culture, unique handicrafts and traditional music being showcased at the Lok Mela 2022. The visitors purchased various items including traditional dresses and handicrafts and enjoyed the food during the visit to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion. They termed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion a true image of the province and its people and their culture and handicrafts being displayed at the Lok Mela. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority spotlight the rich cultural heritage of the Province through 30 stalls of Handicrafts, wood art, pottery making, pakkoltopi are displayed, grass stitch, stone carving, Charsada khadi work, Charsada chappal, Hazara phulkari, lake art D.I.Khan, wood art, Swati shawl, truck art, Hazara traditional bags and handicrafts, Gandhara wood art, mosaic art, calligraphy, Mughal art, katpatli art, cultural clothing stall, unique jewellery, Qureshi work, straw work, stoneware, crackle hat, khadi work, glass carving, various handicrafts, dry fruits and other cultural items.