Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve horus.

However, rain/light snowfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Foggy conditions are likely over plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eight degree centigrade, Lahore twelve, Karachi fifteen, Peshawar nine, Quetta three, Gilgit two, Murree six and Muzaffarabad seven degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula cold and dry in Jammu, while very cold and partly cloudy in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula four degree centigrade, Jammu twelve, Leh minus four, Shopian and Anantnag three degree centigrade.