The concepts of logic and popularity have been changed. We are not living in a period ruled by intellects, explorers, and thinkers. We are living in a time where actions indeed speak louder than words. We are living in the era of influencers and TikTokers. Let us not confine TikTokers as merely the ones who use this particular platform. Perhaps the unified consciousness they possess to share an activity brings them overnight fame. It requires a combination of luck, timing, and something “unusual, peculiar, prominent” that makes it appealing to watch their videos. It takes an ever greater sense of disconnection with logic to watch such videos.

Imagine a time when all actors and actresses had to give an audition to get a role in a television show. Such times were tough as the directors and producers meticulously screened each candidate. The selection process has been changed. The performer’s acting skills and camera presence are not important anymore. It is the number of followers on Instagram and TikTok that now defines a celebrity. Changing times and the evolution in technology have indeed reshaped how production houses acquire talent. However, people who get (not earn) overnight fame because of their accents and dance moves tend to move up the line keeping the potential performers at bay. Indeed, looks, accents, beauty, glamor, and dance moves can reshape destinies.

There is nothing wrong with creating videos as TikTok is a platform that promotes the same. However, giving national prominence to such creators of viral videos reflects another story. The youth may see these ‘social media icons’ as the ones to follow. Why should people go through the hassle of earning a degree in acting when they can make videos and one fine morning appear on television as a star?

The definition of a ‘star’ has also been changed and pretty much tarnished in our society. When talking about our theatre and electronic media stars, icons with the likes of Qazi Wajid, Moin Akhtar, Umer Shareef, Talat Iqbal, Durdana Butt, Sultana Zafar, Farooq Qaisar, Kamal Ahmed Rizvi, Rafi Khawar among others have left a mark on our media industry for their flawless performances. They evolved through their career at a time when all aspects of recording and editing were done manually. They worked and performed at a time when editing the scenes was daunting, as they had to deliver an immaculate performance to reduce retakes. The performers of today have digital technology by their side to aid in everything.

Some may argue that developing viral videos require effort, energy, patience, and resources. Yes, it does. But does it require wisdom, intellect, awareness, and logic? We need to actively and proactively promote and support our writers, thinkers, readers, and doers from various disciplines and industries. If not, then we may one day have a TikToker as our PM whose claim to fame may be ‘too cute to handle!’