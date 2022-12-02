Share:

KARACHI-A woman and minor girl died on Thursday at a flood relief camp established in Karachi’s Malir district.

As per details, a 60-year-old woman and 5-year-old Maria Khoso died at flood relief camp in Malir Karachi. They were displaced from their home because of recent catastrophic floods.

Both of them were shifted to a hospital after their health deteriorated, and later they were declared dead. The dead body of the woman has been shifted to Ghotki, whereas the minor girl’s dead body was shifted to Naushahro Feroze.

The flood affectees complained that people are suffering from different viral diseases and the government has turned a blind eye to the situation. Earlier, a flood-affected girl was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified persons in the Clifton area of Karachi. The minor girl – residing at the flood relief camp – was abducted from outside a shopping mall at Karachi’s Clifton Block 4. Later, the flood-affected girl was found at the same place. She was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) after her health deteriorated, where the doctors confirmed she was ‘gang-raped.’