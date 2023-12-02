2-day int’l conference concludes at FJWU

Islamabad-A two-day international conference titled “Exploring the Transformative Nexus: Higher Education and Women Empowerment” concluded at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here on Friday.

The conference, organized in collaboration with the Women Empowerment Consortium and Punjab Higher Education Commission, brought together renowned speakers, policymakers, and experts from diverse backgrounds to delve into the multifaceted discussions on gender competitiveness, leadership roles, societal barriers, and the impact of technology on women’s empowerment.

The conference underscored the transformative power of higher education in empowering women and fostering gender equality. It highlighted the correlation between education and confidence-building, leadership cultivation, and catalyzing societal change. Participants witnessed compelling narratives illustrating how education not only enriches individuals but also equips them with the tools to effectuate positive transformations within their communities.

The conference kicked off with a riveting keynote speech by Prof. Dr. Ghada Amer, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Misr University for Science and Technology, Egypt. Prof. Dr. Amer delved into “Leveraging Technology and Innovation to Empower Women,” emphasizing the pivotal role technology plays in fostering gender equality.

Following this insightful session, Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, Professor Emeritus and Former Vice Chancellor of FJWU, delivered a thought-provoking keynote on “Professional Development: Issues and Challenges for Women,” shedding light on obstacles hindering women’s progress in professional spheres.

The conference continued with engaging online sessions led by Dr. Nurazzura Mohamad Diah and Prof. Dr. Yusra Mouzughi on female entrepreneurship and equal opportunities in higher education and employment, respectively.

These sessions showcased the remarkable strides women are making in various fields. A panel discussion, themed “Empowering Women for a Sustainable Future: Prospects and Challenges for Women in Leadership Role,” curated vibrant dialogues among distinguished panelists, including former Vice Chancellors and academic leaders, focusing on the pivotal role of women in leadership for a sustainable future.

The conference meticulously identified and addressed barriers obstructing women’s access to higher education. It sparked a renewed commitment to dismantling cultural, financial, and social impediments and spurred collaborative efforts to create tailored interventions capable of overcoming these obstacles, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for aspiring female scholars. The day culminated in a closing ceremony, recognizing the need for continued progress and its significance for empowering women. Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique, the esteemed Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University, delivered the opening address, encapsulating the essence of the conference by emphasizing the pivotal role education plays in reshaping societal norms, fostering inclusivity, and enabling women to become catalysts for positive change.

Her closing remarks resonated with a call to action, urging continued collaboration and concerted efforts to create an environment where education acts as a cornerstone for women’s empowerment, breaking barriers and nurturing future leaders. The conference concluded with addresses from Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Convener Women Consortium, Dr. Maryam Rab from the British Council, and Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, Chairperson PHEC, underscoring the impact and significance of the conference in shaping the narrative for gender equality.

The two-day International Conference on Exploring the Transformative Nexus: Higher Education and Women Empowerment served as a catalyst for transformative change, igniting a global conversation about the vital link between education and women’s empowerment. The conference’s findings and recommendations will inform policies, practices, and initiatives aimed at empowering women and achieving gender equality in higher education and beyond.