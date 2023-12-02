3 held for possessing fireworks items, running illegal  LPG agency

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against fireworks dealers and illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) agencies conducted raids and arrested three accused.

According to the police spokesman, Gungmandi police rounded up two accused namely Abdul Latif and Sikandar, recovered fireworks items from their possession. In another raid, Civil Line police in their ongoing operation against illegal LPG agencies conducted a raid and netted an accused, Rab Nawaz.

Police also confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets from his possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added. He said the police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.