Saturday, December 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

3 held for possessing fireworks items, running illegal  LPG agency

APP
December 02, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against fireworks dealers and illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) agencies conducted raids and arrested three accused. 
According to the police spokesman, Gungmandi police rounded up two accused namely Abdul Latif and Sikandar, recovered fireworks items from their possession. In another raid, Civil Line police in their ongoing operation against illegal LPG agencies conducted a raid and netted an accused, Rab Nawaz.
Police also confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets from his possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added. He said the police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1701402861.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023