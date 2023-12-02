87 new cases of dengue in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab remains in the clutches of the dengue virus with 87 new cases reported on Friday. The latest health department data reveals a total of 14,258 confirmed cases in the province.Lahore leads with 6,494 cases followed by Rawalpindi, 2,626, Gujranwala 1,512, Multan 1,365, and Faisalabad 842. The situation persists with Lahore reporting 44 new cases, Rawalpindi two , Gujranwala 20, Multan five and Faisalabad 13 cases. Additionally, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, and Jhang each reported one case within 24 hours.Currently, 94 Dengue patients receive treatment in various hospitals with 53 in Lahore district hospitals. Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan urges citizens to maintain clean surroundings and cooperate with health teams combating the outbreak. For Dengue-related assistance or complaints, a free helpline is available at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures are crucial to end dengue in Punjab.

MCL imposes Rs 3.64m fine on encroa chers in Nov

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) removed 11,164 encroachments and imposed fine of Rs 3.64 million during the last month. An MCL spokesperson told the media here Friday that a vigorous anti-encroachment operation of the MCL was carried out on daily basis to demolish illegal structures in the provincial capital. The anti-encroachment squad also got registered 42 FIRs on the violators besides issuing of 5,604 warnings notices and 3,290 challans during the month of November. During the last month, 29,990 banners were removed and 140 sale points of vulture meat for charity commonly know as ‘Chel Gosht’ were removed.