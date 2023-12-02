ANF seizes 142kg drugs in 13 operations

ISLAMABAD - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a crackdown against drug smugglers managed to recover 142 kg of drugs and arrested 16 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation, 474 grams of Ice drug was recovered from the possession of a passenger netted at Islamabad International Airport. The accused, a resident of Peshawar, was leaving for Jeddah by flight number PA-270.

In another operation, a passenger travelling to Qatar by flight number QR-0621 was arrested at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

In the third operation, 940 grams of Ice drug was recovered from the trolley bag of an accused, resident of Sargodha.

In an operation at Allama Iqbal Airport, 950 grams of Ice drug were recovered from a trolley bag of a passenger. The accused, a resident of Kasur, was leaving for Bahrain by flight number GF-765.

842 grams of heroin hidden in a passenger’s shoes was recovered at Faisalabad International Airport. The accused, a resident of Muzaffargarh, was leaving for Saudi Arabia by flight number FZ-392.

During an operation, 3 kg heroin was recovered at the Cargo Services Office located near Railway Station Lahore.

5 kg Ice drug was recovered from a parcel booked for Australia at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

3 kg Ice drug was recovered from the possession of a passenger, a resident of Abbottabad, arrested near Faizabad, Islamabad.

One kg of cocaine was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Chungi No. 26 Islamabad. 100 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of a motorcycle rider nabbed from the Chungi Amar Sadhu area in Lahore.

97.2 kg hashish was recovered from a truck intercepted near Sidhar bypass, Faisalabad while two accused were also arrested.

6 kg heroin and 1 kg Ice drug were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Satyana Road Faisalabad while two accused were arrested.

In the 12th operation, 13.2 kg opium and 6 kg hashish were recovered from a house in Mohalla Bakhtewala, Gujranullah. Two suspects were netted during the raid.

In the 13th operation, 3 kg heroin was recovered from a vehicle near Kamil pur Interchange, Sargodha while three accused were arrested.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.