Armed dacoits snatch cash from young man; deprive another man of bike and cash

Rawalpindi-A young man was robbed of cash by two armed dacoits as soon as he reached a house located near residence of RPO Rawalpindi Region after exchanging foreign currency from Mall Plaza Saddar.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Civil Lines wherein a case has also been registered against the fleeing dacoits, they said.

Two dacoits covering faces with helmet and piece of cloth on a motorcycle can be seen in CCTV footage, obtained by police, looting young man at gunpoint after chasing him as he came out of the car in porch of his house.

According to sources, a citizen namely Mark Joshua Francis son of Asher Francis, resident of Street Number 1 of Sir Syed Road, lodged complaint with PS Civil Lines officials stating he went to Mall Plaza for exchanging 1000 Euros into Pakistani currency in his car.

He said two dacoits having guns into hands chased him on motorcycle and snatched cash at the gunpoint as he parked his car in porch of his house.

He said the dacoits easily fled the crime scene. The victim appealed police to register case and to arrest the fleeing dacoits. Police filed a case and began investigation.

SHO PS Civil Lines Inspector Ahsan Tanvir Kiyani, following the orders of CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, visited the crime scene and obtained CCTV footage to trace out the culprits. He also ensured the victim that the dacoits will be arrested soon.

In yet another incident of street crime, a gang of three armed dacoits intercepted a citizen namely Zahid on gunpoint at Dhoke Bhattian, the area of PS Jatli, and snatched bike and cash Rs 10000 from him. After committing the crime, the dacoits managed to flee from the scene. A case has also been registered against the fleeing dacoits by the police while further investigation was on, according to a police spokesman.