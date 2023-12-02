Saturday, December 02, 2023
Asad Korai posted as circle officer anti-corruption Sanghar

APP
December 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Assistant Director anti-corruption Asad Ali Korai has been transferred from Karachi and posted as circle officer anti-corruption Sanghar.
According to an official handout, a notification has been issued by the Sindh government’s Department for Inquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment, transferring assistant director of anti-corruption Asad Ali Korai from the district south Karachi to Sanghar as the circle officer anti-corruption. 
It may be mentioned here that Asad Ali Korai has also previously served duties as the circle officer in Sanghar.

