Saturday, December 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Asad Qaiser gets bail in May 9 case

Asad Qaiser gets bail in May 9 case
1:55 PM | December 02, 2023
National

A district and sessions court in Mardan on Saturday granted bail to former National Assembly speaker Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in May 9 case.

Mardan District and Sessions Courts Judge Mohammad Zaib granted bail to Asad Qaiser against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser was re-arrested by Charsadda police on November 24.

Police arrested former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad in a vandalism case and took him to Charsadda under strict security measures.

Earlier, an anti-corruption court in Abbottabad granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in a corruption case.

Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested from Bani Gala, Islamabad, on Nov 3.

Army fully prepared to defend motherland from any threat: Gen Asim Munir

The ACE booked Qaiser over his alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for Swabi’s Gajju Khan Medical College.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1701491515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023