Asad Qaiser gets bail in May 9 case

A district and sessions court in Mardan on Saturday granted bail to former National Assembly speaker Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in May 9 case.

Mardan District and Sessions Courts Judge Mohammad Zaib granted bail to Asad Qaiser against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser was re-arrested by Charsadda police on November 24.

Police arrested former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad in a vandalism case and took him to Charsadda under strict security measures.

Earlier, an anti-corruption court in Abbottabad granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in a corruption case.

Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested from Bani Gala, Islamabad, on Nov 3.

The ACE booked Qaiser over his alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for Swabi’s Gajju Khan Medical College.