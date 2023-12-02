Saturday, December 02, 2023
Australia to test AI system to track Chinese submarines: Report

Anadolu
3:47 PM | December 02, 2023
Australia will test artificial intelligence technology to track Chinese submarines after a naval diver was injured last month, local media reported on Saturday.

Canberra will join the US and UK to use the technology during Pacific patrols to process large amounts of information gathered from the three nation's sonobuoys, or underwater detection devices, ABC News reported.

This came following a meeting of AUKUS defense chiefs held in California on Friday.

AUKUS is a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific region, under which the US and the UK will assist Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines.

Last month, Australia claimed that its naval personnel received minor injuries after being subjected to sonar pulses from a Chinese warship in international waters near Japan.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said the new package of technology was highly relevant to Australia's strategic circumstance.

"It [the incident] absolutely highlights the need for this arrangement and it absolutely highlights the need for speed in this arrangement and I think you can see that speed," the broadcaster quoted Marles as saying.

Canberra is expected to receive $3 billion Australian dollars ($2 billion) worth of military equipment, and training from the US under the AUKUS deal.

