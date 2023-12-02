AWKUM staff threatens protest over persistent issues

MARDAN - The Academic Staff Association of Abdul Wali Khan University held its general body meeting on Friday, chaired by Dr. Zafar Hayat Khan. A significant number of university teachers actively participated in the session, primarily focusing on addressing the prolonged issues faced by university employees.
During the meeting, attendees voiced criticism against Vice-Chancellor Prof Zahoor-ul-Haq. Allegations included accusations of mistreatment towards teachers, instances of nepotism, delays in selection board processes, delayed payments to contractors nearing the end of the tenure, and the refusal to implement the Disparity Reduction Allowance for 2022 and the Ad-hoc Relief Allowance for 2023.