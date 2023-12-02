AWKUM staff threatens protest over persistent issues

MARDAN - The Academic Staff Association of Ab­dul Wali Khan University held its gen­eral body meeting on Friday, chaired by Dr. Zafar Hayat Khan. A significant number of university teachers active­ly participated in the session, primarily focusing on addressing the prolonged issues faced by university employees.

During the meeting, attendees voiced criticism against Vice-Chancellor Prof Zahoor-ul-Haq. Allegations included accusations of mistreatment towards teachers, instances of nepotism, de­lays in selection board processes, de­layed payments to contractors nearing the end of the tenure, and the refusal to implement the Disparity Reduction Al­lowance for 2022 and the Ad-hoc Relief Allowance for 2023.