China’s governance a role model for us: CM

Our Staff Reporter
December 02, 2023
LAHORE  -   The police chief of Jiangsu province in China Tan Yongsheng met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, here on Friday. During the meeting, both agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation between Punjab police and Jiangsu police. The CM expressed gratitude for the Chinese assistance in establishing an effective policing system and assured that the provincial government was committed to providing every possible facility to tourists and Chinese citizens. He emphasizsd that China’s governance and policing system served as a role model and highlighted the importance of improving their own governance and policing system by learning from each other’s experiences.Yongsheng extended an invitation to CM Naqvi to visit Jiangsu, emphasising the shared values between Jiangsu and Lahore. He stated that a comprehensive plan for cooperation would be developed, marking the beginning of a new era of friendship between the two countries. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, police officials and members of the Chinese delegation were also present.

Herita ge Hea d of Aga Khan oundat ion calls on CM Punjab 

The head of Aga Khan Foundation’s Heritage Department Luis Monrel called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to discuss projects aimed at protecting and restoring historic buildings and places.

Our Staff Reporter

