Cipher case trial to resume at Adiala Jail today

ISLAMABAD - Special Court Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain will resume the cipher case trial against former prime minsiter and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former foreign minister and deputy PTI chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi at Central Jail, Adyala, Rawalpindi, today. Friday’s hearing of the case could not held due to the delay in issuance of notification from the federal government and the hearing was conducted at the Judicial Complex, Islamabad. Advocates Sikandar Zulqarnain, Usman Riaz Gill and Barrister Umair Niazi were representing Imran Khan while Shah Mehmood Qureshi was represented by Advocate Ali Bukhari, Barrister Taimoor and Barrister Faiza Asad. Syed Zulfiqar Naqvi was FIA prosecutor along with interrogation officer Mian Sabir Hussain. Barrister Taimoor pleaded in the court that Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi are not produced in the court on Friday either. Later, the court declared to hold the case trial at the jail after it received the notification from the government.