Consortium of Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies and Vaccination Development to be created

ISLAMABAD-COMSTECH-the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation, in its first annual progress review meeting of Consortium of Excellence, decided to establish a consortium of artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and vaccination development.

In the meeting held here on Friday, there was an intensive discussion session in which the heads and representatives of the member universities participated and tabled a host of result-oriented recommendations for certain programs as part of the future plan of action.

It was deliberated and resolved to offer courses in healthcare entrepreneurship, blended academic programs in medical sciences and, for enhancing inter-university collaboration, offer scholarships, joint degree programs, and open new campuses and sign a memorandum of action.

Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, earlier in his address, gave a comprehensive presentation on the achievements of the consortium.

He said today’s meeting is a felicitation and recognition ceremony of the contributions of the CCoE member institutions, which have contributed immensely to achieve the objectives of the consortium.

Prof. Choudhary mentioned that the consortium comprises over top universities which represent the finest academic and research institutions of the OIC world, and the generosity, vision, academic excellence and research achievements of these institutions are nationally and internationally recognized.

Prof. Choudhary informed that the concept of creating an alliance of finest institutions of the OIC emerged from a very intensive and thought-provoking discussion between the top intellectual and education experts.

He said that it was envisaged that COMSTECH being the only inter-governmental organization, hosted by Pakistan should deploy excellence in the OIC region for the benefit of the youth of the Ummah.

Accordingly, the alliance was created and given an appropriate name “COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence”.

Prof. Choudhary appreciated the contribution of the CCoE member institutions and said that your willingness to open your doors for the education and training of young students and scholars from Muslim countries and Muslim minorities in non-OIC countries is exemplary by all definitions.

The representatives of Islamic University of Technology, Bangladesh, TUBITAK, Turkey, Universitas Airlangga, Indonesia, Kazan Federal University, Tajikistan, Agence Nationale de la Recherche Scientifique et de l’Innovation (ANRSI), Mauritania, International Islamic University Islamabad, International Center for Chemical and Biological Science, University of Karachi, Lahore University of Management Sciences, University of Lahore, Ibadat International University, Quaid-i-Azam University, Health Services Academy, Islamabad, University of Sialkot, Superior University, Kohsar University Murree, National University of Science and Technology, Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Government College University Lahore, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam and the University of Sargodha participated in the meeting.