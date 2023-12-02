Cop martyred in attack during polio security duty

KHYBER - A police man was martyred in an attack by unidentified militants on a polio security team on Friday in Nala Khwar, Malikdin area of Bara, District Khyber. The soldier, Sadeeq, son of Fareed Khan, succumbed during the ambush, while in retaliation, the security forces neutralized one of the assailants, the District Police Officer confirmed. The targeted assault occurred as the police team was concluding their duty of safeguarding the polio vaccination crew, becoming the unfortunate victims of this unexpected attack. Immediate reinforcements of law enforcement swiftly responded, securing the area. An extensive search operation has been initiated in the vicinity to apprehend those responsible, highlighting the urgency to bring the perpetrators to justice.