Daraz connects local communities, small businesses during 11.11 Biggest Sale of Year

KARACHI-Daraz, the leading e-commerce platform in South Asia, has concluded its highly anticipated 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year, with over 34 million users across Pakistan visiting Daraz and female sellers experiencing an average of over 170% increase in sales as opposed to a non-campaign day.

The mission of Daraz is to make e-commerce accessible for everyone by offering the best prices and variety to the local communities. This year, Daraz saw an uplift across all categories including electronics, fashion, beauty, and groceries. Shoppers enjoyed substantial savings on their purchases reaffirming Daraz’s commitment to helping local communities improve their quality of life.

Daraz is committed to helping sellers scale their online businesses and supported over 45,000 sellers and brands during this year’s 11.11 sale. From offering onboarding workshops to rolling out new co-funded programs that aim at lowering sellers’ cost of doing business, sellers on Daraz saw a 2X increase in sales throughout the 11.11 sale.

Daraz also extended opportunities for content creators to develop their careers and generate income, with creators seeing up to 4X growth in earnings during the 11.11 sale this year.

Another priority this year was to extend accessibility to underserved regions. Daraz expanded its delivery network to cover more cities in Pakistan, achieving over 300% growth in shoppers outside Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad on 11.11 this year. Together with the support of Daraz logistics partners that employed over 6,000 riders, Daraz expanded its delivery coverage to connect more buyers and sellers across the nation, delivering as far as 1,410 kilometers for its furthest package delivery from Karachi to Konodas (near Gilgit).

Daraz CEO, Bjarke Mikkelsen, highlighted the platform’s role in these challenging times, stating, “In a time of economic uncertainty and rising inflation, our mission to uplift communities through the power of commerce has never been more relevant. This year, we doubled down on helping sellers maximise their sales while making online shopping more accessible, affordable, and rewarding for shoppers. We are thankful to everyone - shoppers, sellers, brands, creators, partners, and the incredible Daraz team - for without them, the success of Daraz 11.11 would not have been possible”.

Managing Director of Daraz Pakistan, Ehsan Saya stated “We take immense pride at Daraz in the significant impact our large-scale campaigns have, particularly in these challenging economic times. These events are more than just promotional activities; they are vital in supporting our sellers and consumers throughout Pakistan. Each year, we make it a point to collect and analyze feedback from our community. This process enables us to continually introduce innovative initiatives and compelling offers, ensuring that our 11.11 campaign consistently brings value to the people of Pakistan. As we eagerly anticipate the 12.12 event, we are excited to present our community with something special to conclude the year on a positive and uplifting note.”