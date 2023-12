PESHAWAR - In response to federal and provin­cial directives regard­ing the deportation of il­legal foreign residents, the District Implementa­tion Committee, chaired by Deputy Commission­er Wasil Khan of Mardan, convened on Friday.

Key members of the committee, including District Police Officer (DPO) Najibur Rehman, Additional Deputy Com­missioner (ADC-Gen­eral) Saeedullah Jan, Assistant Commission­er Ayesha Tahir from Mardan, and AC Takht­bhai Mahin Hassan, ac­tively participated.