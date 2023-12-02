DC South Girls, Boys Basketball C’ship commences

LAHORE-The Deputy Commissioner South Girls and Boys Basketball Championship kicked off with a vibrant inauguration by the chief guest, Amjad Hayat, SSP City, at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh, Karachi.

In the girls event on the first day of the championship, Islamia College defeated KMA College 12-6. Sahar Khan emerged as top scorer with 4 points while Laiba and Amara added 2 points each. In the second match, IOBM College defeated Degree Science College Lines Area by 11-7. Nimra top-scored with 6 points while Sarah struck 2 and Fiza 1 point for the winners. For the losing side, Ayesha Anees, Arooj Akram and Umaima Rashid scored 2 points each.

In the boys event, Quaid-e-Azam XI defeated Shaheed-e-Millat XI by 63-58 points. Abdullah Imam scored 24 points, Ali Chan Zeb scored 20 points and Haris Shahid scored 14 points. For the losing side, Hassan Ali scored 22 points, Hamza Khawaja 18 points and Mubariz Ahmed 12 points.

The event, which is being organized by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) in collaboration with the Alliance of Markets Arambagh, witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including Asif Gulfam, Begum Asma Ali Shah, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Asghar Baloch, Salim Khamisani, Abdul Hamid Baloch, Muhammad Akhlaq and others.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Amjad Hayat said he and the police department will fully support every sport, including basketball, and soon the Martyrs Police Basketball Tournament will be held on the wish of the organizers. Asif Gulfam said: “I and my entire business community of Arambagh express our gratitude to Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Hussain Sario and assure him full cooperation.”