Saturday, December 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DCs told to depute monitoring staff at fertliser sale points

Our Staff Reporter
December 02, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   The Punjab government has decided to supervise the sale of urea fertiliser at dealers’ shops by deputing officials of Agriculture Department and the district administration to ensure availability of fertiliser to farmers at the fixed rates. The instructions were issued during a video link meeting of deputy commissioners chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman at the Civil Secretariat, here on Friday. The chief secretary ordered deployment of officials of the Agriculture Department and district administration at the shops of fertilizer dealers to check overcharging. “The dealers would be required to provide the data of sales and stocks of fertiliser on a daily basis,” he said. The chief secretary said that the government would protect the rights of the farmers.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1701491515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023