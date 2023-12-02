Saturday, December 02, 2023
DIG directs SSPs to beef up security for culture day celebrations  

APP
December 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo Friday directed the SSPs in all nine districts of Hyderabad police Range to beef up security during the celebration of the culture day in Sindh. The police spokesman informed here on Friday that special security arrangements should be made at the places where the people converge to mark the day including the educational institutions, press clubs, and important roads and intersections. He asked the SSPs to increase police patrolling as well as to make deployments at important places. The DIG also directed the SSPs to set up control rooms in their respective districts. He said the police should also regulate traffic and take action against all traffic violations.

APP

