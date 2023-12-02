DP outsmart Olympia in Raiment 61 Polo Cup

LAHORE-Diamond Paints defeated team Olympia by 4½-2 in the Raiment 61 Polo Cup 2023 match here at Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

The match, graced by the presence of Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, and a vibrant audience, unfolded with an exciting display of polo skills and marvelous mallet work.

The sole match of the day saw Diamond Paints executing a stellar performance against Olympia. With a one-and-a-half goal handicap advantage, Maj Adil Roa stole the spotlight, scoring two brilliant goals while Mir Shoaib Ahmed struck one goal. Olympia fought well yet couldn’t finish well against their strong opponents. Ali Noor Ellahi and Abdul Rehman Monnoo each scored a goal, making the contest competitive.