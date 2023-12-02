Efforts underway to speed up development in Khyber

KHYBER - Amir Abdullah, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industry, Tribal Affairs, and Technical Education, has pledged concerted efforts to complete pending development projects. He aims to ensure that citizens in the region receive the same facilities enjoyed in other parts of the country.
Speaking at a gathering in Landi Kotal’s jirga hall on Friday, Minister Amir Abdullah emphasized the government’s commitment to alleviate the longstanding neglect of the merged tribal belt. He highlighted the interim government’s determination to address the sense of deprivation among tribesmen and assured the continuation of ongoing progress initiatives, despite it not being within the interim government’s mandate to launch new projects.
Recognizing the significance of border security amidst international scenarios, Abdullah stressed the necessity of robust border management to curb illegal infiltration.
Encouraging collaboration between tribal elites and the government, the Minister urged joint efforts to curb the trade and use of narcotics in the area.
Additionally, he announced the launch of an interest-free loan scheme for youths in merged districts, aiming to channel their energies into productive endeavours.
Responding to local grievances, Abdullah directed relevant officials to promptly address issues raised by the residents during the event. The Deputy Commissioner, Khyber, extended a warm welcome to the Minister, and an elder presented him with a turban as a gesture of honour.