Efforts underway to speed up development in Khyber

KHYBER - Amir Abdullah, the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa care­taker Minister for Com­merce and Industry, Tribal Affairs, and Tech­nical Education, has pledged concerted ef­forts to complete pend­ing development proj­ects. He aims to ensure that citizens in the region receive the same facilities enjoyed in other parts of the country.

Speaking at a gather­ing in Landi Kotal’s jirga hall on Friday, Minister Amir Abdullah empha­sized the government’s commitment to allevi­ate the longstanding neglect of the merged tribal belt. He highlight­ed the interim govern­ment’s determination to address the sense of deprivation among tribesmen and assured the continuation of on­going progress initia­tives, despite it not be­ing within the interim government’s mandate to launch new projects.

Recognizing the signif­icance of border secu­rity amidst internation­al scenarios, Abdullah stressed the necessity of robust border manage­ment to curb illegal infil­tration.

Encouraging collabora­tion between tribal elites and the government, the Minister urged joint ef­forts to curb the trade and use of narcotics in the area.

Additionally, he an­nounced the launch of an interest-free loan scheme for youths in merged districts, aiming to channel their ener­gies into productive en­deavours.

Responding to local grievances, Abdullah di­rected relevant officials to promptly address is­sues raised by the resi­dents during the event. The Deputy Commis­sioner, Khyber, extend­ed a warm welcome to the Minister, and an el­der presented him with a turban as a gesture of honour.