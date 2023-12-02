Saturday, December 02, 2023
Election schedule set to be declared 54 days prior to Feb 8: CEC

Agencies
December 02, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the election schedule is set to be revealed 54 days prior to February 8.

In a brief chat with media persons, CEC mentioned that the updated constituency lists has been released, and all other election prerequisites were being completed smoothly.

He said the ECP has been proactively handling election-related responsibilities ahead of schedule. The timely appointment of election schedule, appointment of returning officers (ROs), and district returning Officers (DROs) will be ensured at appropriate time.

Agencies

