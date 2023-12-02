Expressway excavation alert

I am writing to urgently bring to your attention a concerning issue related to the ongoing Expressway widening project from Gulberg to Kak Pul. While the expansion initiative is commendable, there is a critical matter that requires immediate intervention. The contractors responsible for the project are conducting deep excavations along the Expressway, extracting clay and stones from various sites and transporting them elsewhere. This practice poses a significant threat to the surrounding societies, particularly Pakistan Town, Korang Town, Soan Gardens, and River Gardens.
The situation around Soan Gardens and River Gardens has reached an alarming state, testing the patience of the residents. If the digging process is not halted promptly and remedial measures are not implemented, the entire area is at risk of turning into a pool of dirty water during rainy days. This poses a severe threat to the population, especially in Soan Gardens, Pakistan Town, Korang Town, and River Gardens.
Additionally, the expanded Expressway is also endangered as water ponds beneath the roadbed can pose serious risks. I kindly request you to personally visit the mentioned sites and take immediate action to stop this excavation process, which is reminiscent of the destructive impact seen in the aftermath of Israeli bombardment in Gaza.
SYED MUZAMMIL HUSSAIN,
Islamabad.