EZDMC urges plot allottees to initiate construction on enterprises

PESHAWAR-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak has urged the plot allottees/leaseholders of industrial plots in the economic zones of the company to promptly commence construction on their enterprises. He was talking to a group of industrial plots’ allottees which called on him at KP-EZDMC headquarters, said a press release issued here on Friday.

During meeting, the owners of the industrial plots requested him to address their concerns related to Nowshera Economic Zone.

In response to the concerns of the group, the CEO KP-EZDMC said, “The company has already facilitated essential infrastructure and urged them to start timely constructions. Timely initiation of industrial operations is poised to generate employment opportunities and catalyze economic growth in the region.”

“KP-EZDMC remains dedicated to driving industrialization in the province,” he informed.

Meanwhile, Adil Salahuddin, Chief Commercial Officer at KP-EZDMC has said, “The second phase of CPEC would initiate a fresh era of economic development.”

He was addressing a seminar on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the Institute of Management Sciences in Peshawar which was organized by the China Window in collaboration with IMSciences.

He enlightened the audience on the Government’s initiatives to establish Special Economic Zones in KP and that the second phase of CPEC would initiate a fresh era of economic development.

Secretary Irrigation KP, Javed Marwat, Director IMSciences Professor Dr Usman Ghani and Professor Dr Gulzar Jalal of Edwards College, Peshawar were in attendance.

They delivered speeches and presentations, shedding light on various facets of CPEC, its second phase, and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).