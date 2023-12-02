Fair career flow

I am writing to express concern about the exclusion of Agricultural Engineering graduates from job opportunities within the Irrigation Department. Agricultural Engineering is a specialised field, covering thirteen courses related to irrigation, drainage, hydrology, and water management, providing expertise crucial for the department’s responsibilities.
Unlike Civil Engineering graduates, who cover fewer relevant courses, Agricultural Engineers are equally, if not more, equipped for roles in irrigation, drainage, and water resource management. The current practice of barring Agricultural Engineers from competing with Civil Engineers is unjust, given their qualifications and expertise.
The Irrigation Department’s responsibility involves managing water resources for agriculture, requiring professionals with skills in developing efficient irrigation systems. Agricultural Engineers possess these skills, making their exclusion from competitions within the Irrigation Department unjustifiable.
This practice not only hinders the potential contributions of Agricultural Engineers but also denies them the basic right to compete, contributing to youth unemployment and underutilization of skilled resources. I urge the Chief Minister of Sindh, the Minister of Irrigation, the Irrigation Secretary, the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), policymakers, and stakeholders to review the recruitment policy.
Allowing Agricultural Engineers to participate in competitions will ensure fair opportunities, promoting sustainable growth in irrigation and agriculture for the benefit of Pakistan’s economy.
PROF. DR. ALTAF SIYAL,
Tandojam.