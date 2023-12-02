Five die as car plunges into gorge in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR-At least five passengers were dead in a tragic accident when a car, en route from Quetta to Naushehro Feroze, plunged into a gorge due to dense fog on Friday. According to the local police, the overspeeding car went out of control and fell into the gorge at Southern Bypass in Shikarpur. As a result, five people lost their lives.

The ill-fated vehicle was heading to Naushehro Feroze from Quetta. The initial reports suggested that the cause of the deadly accident was overspeeding and dense fog. Rescue teams have reached the spot. Last month, seven people including a folksinger Sharafat Ali were ‘dead’ after the car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Mianwali. Rescue sources said seven people were travelling in the ill-fated car when it plunged into a canal near Paka Kanjhera in Mianwali. Singer Sharafat Ali was going to his home after attending a marriage ceremony when the accident took place. After getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and took out the bodies and vehicle from the canal. The bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Firing incident: Karachi police record statement of rickshaw driver

Following the firing incident, police on Friday recorded statements of the injured rickshaw driver shot by the man after the heated argument near Karachi’s airport area. On the complaint of the rickshaw driver, the police filed a case against the man, dressed as a lawyer, for shooting the rickshaw driver. In the FIR, Gohar Ali, the rickshaw driver stated, “I was waiting for passengers on the main Shahrae Faisal road when a man, dressed as a lawyer, accompanied by a woman came up to me, and a fare of Rs 400 was reportedly fixed for the ride.” Upon returning to the spot in his rickshaw, Gohar Ali found the man sitting in another ride for the journey. Gohar stopped the passenger and insisted to go with him as he already fixed the price and ruined his number in the queue. The argument quickly accelerated over which the passenger pulled out a pistol and opened the fire on rickshaw driver, leaving him injured and fled from the scene on the other ride.