Saturday, December 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rate decreases by Rs500 per tola

Gold rate decreases by Rs500 per tola
APP
December 02, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs500 on Friday and was sold at Rs220,500 against its sale at Rs221,000 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs429 to Rs189,043 from Rs189,472  whereas that of and 10 gram 22 Karat gold declined to Rs173,290 from Rs173,683. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,620 and Rs2,246.21 respectively. However, the price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $2,060 from $2,064, the Association reported.

 

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1701402861.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023