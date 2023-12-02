Gold rate decreases by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs500 on Friday and was sold at Rs220,500 against its sale at Rs221,000 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs429 to Rs189,043 from Rs189,472 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 Karat gold declined to Rs173,290 from Rs173,683. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,620 and Rs2,246.21 respectively. However, the price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $2,060 from $2,064, the Association reported.