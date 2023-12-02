Gurpatwant killing plot: US asks India to share probe results

ISLAMABAD - After Canada, now United States diplomatic ties with India are getting tense as the Washington administration has asked the New Delhi government to immediately share information and investigation into the allegations of plotting to assassinate a US-based Sikh leader who’s also a US citizen.

New York based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a leader of Khalistan Movement which wants separation from India. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is globally very active in holding the referendums in US and Canada for the Sikh community in favour of Khalistan state which comprises large portion of Indian Punjab. For the first time, the US intelligence agencies have revealed the involvement of Indian secret service, RAW, in a plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun which was foiled by the US intelligence. The revelations made by American FBI have certified the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau which he made in the Canadian parliament on the killing of Hardeep Singh Najar who was killed in July this year in a broad daylight by hired assassin. The US intelligence agencies have disclosed that an official of the Indian central reserve police is also involved in the plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The US intelligence report further discloses that the RAW got approval by the Indian prime minister in May 2023 of a secret plan to eliminate all active leaders of Khalistan Movement. After getting massively exposed in global terrorism, now for the first time since its founding in 1968 Indian spy agency RAW has ceased its operations in US and Canada after initiation.