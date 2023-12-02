IESCO catches  3,121 power thieves in Nov

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) caught 3,121 power pilferers in various circles of the company in November during the ongoing anti-power theft and recovery drive.

Sharing the details, IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad told that detection teams checked over 151,000 meters during November. Out of total checked meters, 2,939 were found slow and 14 tampered while 14 consumers were getting direct illegal power supply, he said.

He said fine of Rs 120.90 million has also been imposed on the power thieves besides registering FIRs against 149 consumers. The Police has also arrested 70 power pilferers, he said.

The IESCO Chief said that some 5,962 power pilferers have been arrested since September 7 besides imposing over Rs 300.42 million fine on them. He requested the consumer to report power theft on toll free number 118 or concerned SDO office.