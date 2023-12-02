IG Islamabad directs AIG Establishment to hold orderly room

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Friday directed the AIG Establishment to hold an orderly room on a permanent basis to ensure timely and prioritized resolution of institutional and personal matters concerning police personnel.

The establishment of an orderly room aims to prioritize and address issues faced by police officers and officials on a timely basis, emphasizing their welfare and issue resolution.

Following these directives, the AIG Establishment holds an orderly room at Central Police Office Islamabad. Officers and officials of Islamabad Capital Police participated in the orderly room. During the orderly room, police personnel brought forth both personal and official concerns before the AIG Establishment. Immediate directives were issued for the resolution of pressing matters, while directives were given to senior officers to address remaining issues promptly.

On the occasion, the AIG Establishment highlighted various measures taken for the welfare of police personnel, including initiatives aimed at improving residence facilities, enhancing healthcare provisions, and raising educational standards. He assured all personnel of an open-door policy at his office, encouraging them to bring forward any concerns for immediate resolution.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that, the primary objective of the orderly room is not only to address the welfare, personal, and official issues of police personnel but also to elevate their morale by prioritizing resolutions based on their well-being. “As a commander, it is my duty to ensure the welfare of all tiers within my force and take necessary steps for the resolution of various issues,” ICCPO added.

Also, Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad SSP Sarfraz Ahmed Virk held Orderal Room and snubbed the sector incharges of federal capital for not impounding the applied for vehicles/ motorcycles during a special drive. The CTO/ SSP awarded punishments to accused officers besides instructing them to take strict action against applied for vehicles plying in the federal capital.