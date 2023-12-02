Saturday, December 02, 2023
IHC issues written order about Nawaz’s acquittal in Avenfield case
December 02, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a short written order regarding the acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield property reference.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, in its order, stated that the NAB prosecutor gave the reference of the verdict in the appeals of co-accused Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar. In the said order, the high court had given an observation that the prosecution had no document to prove its case against Nawaz Sharif.

