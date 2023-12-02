IHC orders to remove name of Dr Shireen Mazari from PCL

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered to remove the name of former leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Shireen Mazari from the Passport Control List (PCL).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the verdict which he had reserved earlier after hearing the arguments of both the sides in a petition moved by the former human rights minister to remove her name from the list. Dr. Mazari approached the court through his counsel Barrister Ahsan Jamal Pirzada.

Justice Jahangiri stated in his written order that the placing of petitioner’s name on PCL is violative of her fundamental rights to due process, liberty, life, and freedom of movement which are guaranteed by the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

He noted, “Nothing has been placed on record that may indicate that the Federal Government has given approval regarding placing of name of the petitioner on Passport Control List (PCL) as provided in Rule 22 (1) of the Passport Rules, 2021.”

“It is settled principle of law that if law required a particular thing to be done in a particular manner, it had to be done accordingly, otherwise it would be non-compliance with the legislative intent,” maintained the judge.

Therefore, he declared, “In view of above discussion, instant writ petition is allowed, placing of name of the petitioner on PCL is declared to be unjustified, illegal, without lawful authority and of no legal effect. Respondent No.4/ Director General, Immigration & Passport, Islamabad is directed to remove name of the petitioner from PCL within a period of one week and submit compliance report before Deputy Registrar (Judicial) for perusal of the Court.

In her petition, Mazari stated that facts of the matter are that the petitioner came to know through an article published in the newspapers and some magazines that her name has been placed on PCL and her counsel contended that impugned action of respondents, restraining the movement of petitioner is discriminatory and violative of the provisions of the Constitution, her fundamental rights have been jeopardized; act of respondents by placing her name on PCL is unwarranted, unlawful and illegal, hence is liable to be set aside.

On the other hand, the counsel for respondents have controverted the arguments advanced by counsel for the petitioner and stated that petitioner is involved in several criminal cases, in order to restrain her from fleeing abroad her name was placed on PCL just to ensure her presence for completion of investigation/ trial; fundamental rights of the petitioner have not been infringed; all the proceedings have been conducted strictly in accordance with law and has prayed for dismissal of instant writ petition.

The court was informed that name of the petitioner was placed on PCL by the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad upon the recommendation of Islamabad Police while the Police filed comments wherein it is mentioned that the petitioner is involved in seven (07) criminal cases/ FIRs, out of which she has been discharged from two cases and has obtained bail in all cases registered against her. She has neither been declared proclaimed offender nor avoided to appear before the Courts, rather facing trial in all the cases in accordance with law.

The IHC bench observed that neither any show cause notice was ever issued to the petitioner for placing her name on PCL nor she was informed by the respondents/ police that her name has been placed on PCL which clearly shows the malafide and ulterior motives of respondents.

In the instant case, it added that there is no allegation that the petitioner was ever involved in anti-state activities or her visit to foreign countries has considered to be prejudicial to the State interest. The petitioner has never been refused the issuance of passport, so her case does not fall under the criteria mentioned in Rule 22 ibid.

During the course of arguments a question was put by court to the Additional Attorney General and counsel appearing on behalf of Islamabad Police but they have failed to satisfy the Court that in how many cases registered in Islamabad against terrorists, hardened criminals, accused of committing murders, gang rapes, abductions/ kidnappings for ransom etc. names of the accused have been placed on PCL; learned AAG/ learned counsel had no reply.

The bench said that they also failed to assist the court that what were the exceptional circumstances that name of the petitioner has been placed on PCL who is a female, remained Associate Professor and also served as a chairperson of Department of Defense Strategic Studies of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad for a long period; she remained federal minister for human rights, obtained bail in all the cases registered against her, facing trial and never been declared proclaimed offender.