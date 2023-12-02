Is Nawaz the only option, asks Bilawal

QUETTA - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Friday said that the time has come to let the people decide the future of Pakistan.

“I know how elections are conducted, but I also know that when the people of Pakistan wake up no one can stop them,” he said while addressing the Balochistan High Court Bar Association.

“Today, when I see a mother in Balochistan sad because of her son’s target killing or disappearance, I understand her pain,” said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and questioned that whether it is written in our destiny that the blood of the people of Pakistan, especially the people of Balochistan, is cheap. Has the system for 70 years brought justice to the citizens living in this country?

He said that general elections are going to be held on February 8 next year, and added: “We are being told that the one who became the prime minister for three times, now he will become the prime minister for the fourth time and after that he will get the country out of trouble. (And) the other person is the one who was the prime minister a few years ago, who had said that the protesting Hazara community in Balochistan were blackmailers, and who, being prime minister, considered the issue of missing persons unimportant, and liked to call himself a youth leader despite being 70 years old.” He questioned whether these people are the options of the people of Pakistan, Balochistan and the country?

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged that those politicians who made our blood cheap should not be given another chance adding that let the people decide the future of Pakistan. “My objection is not at all that they have become elders,” said Chairman PPP, adding that age does not matter, you can adopt a new style of politics for this country even when you are old, and you can be interested in the same old style of politics even when you are young. He emphasised that we have to leave the traditional and old political thinking.

“We will bury the politics of hate, ego and division and move forward. Inshallah, PPP will be in the government. We will first give the people of Balochistan their right,” he continued. Also Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party’s government formed after the victory in the upcoming general elections will introduce the Green Energy Parks at the district level to solve the long-standing electricity crisis in the country, and the poor families will be provided free electricity up to 300 units monthly.