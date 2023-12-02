JI announces support for Dec 4 strike call against gas tariff hike

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced support for the December 4 strike call by the trade and industry sector against hike in gas tariff and demanded the interim government to withdraw the whooping 193 percent hike as well as to reduce petroleum products prices. The JI leader made the announcement at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Friday. He was flanked by JI Karachi leaders Munim Zaffar, Raja Arif Sultan, Zahid Askari and others.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the interim regime has tremendously increased the burden on the economy. How would the country survive if the industry in Karachi couldn’t sustain the illogical and out of proportion increase in power and gas tariff.

He highlighted the uneven tax regime that squeezed the salaried class to extract Rs264 as compared to only Rs4 billion tax from feudal lords.

The JI leader also took up the issue of skyrocketing crimes in the mega city and economic nerve of the country. He highlighted the rising reported involvement of the Sindh police in crimes.

He demanded the authorities to purge the police department of black sheep. He said that it was mandatory to bring in police reforms and recruit Karachiites without any ethnic discrimination in the Karachi police and up the ratio to at least 80 percent.

Talking about the local government, he said that the difference between the budget for union committees in Karachi and interior parts of Sindh was one ratio seven -- which was an eyeopener.

He said that the PPP regime has failed Karachi and Karachiites. He urged the citizens to reject the political parties who are responsible for the destruction of the once city of lights.