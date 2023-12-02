Khidmat Markaz of ICP facilitated 17,770 citizens

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad capital police, khidmat markazs have facilitated 17,770 citizens with different services relating to issuance of character certificate, foreigner’s registration, registration of tenants and house servants, general police verification and report of missing items, a police public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that, following the direction of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police are taking all possible measures and initiatives in order to provide maximum facilities to the citizens of Islamabad.

While, Islamabad capital police khidmat markaz has provided several services to the citizens including issuance of 3,399 character certificates after the complete verification by concerned police stations, while 4,015 general police verification, 1090 exit certificates to foreigners, 738 reports of missing documents and valuables, 04 firs copies, 671 vehicles verifications, 7,245 foreigner registration and 592 tenants and 16 domestic servant data have been entered during the last month.

Police Mobile facilitation van service has also been working while khidmat markaz in different areas including sectors F-6, G-10, H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden, Khanna and at various police stations were also facilitating the citizens.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that, well trained staff has been appointed there who are providing best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners. Such steps would improve the trust of people in the police, he maintained.