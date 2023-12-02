King Charles says COP28 must be climate ‘turning point’

Dubai - King Charles III told world leaders on Friday that the UN’s COP28 climate talks in Dubai must be a “critical turning point” in the fight against climate change, with “genuine transformational action”. Charles kicked off two days of speeches by heads of state and government in the sun-soaked Gulf city of Dubai, where the future of fossil fuels has taken centre stage. “I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another critical turning point towards genuine transformational action,” Charles told assembled leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. “The Earth does not belong to us, we belong to the Earth,” said the king, a lifelong environmentalist, who missed last year’s COP27 in Egypt reportedly due to objections by then UK prime minister Liz Truss. The COP28 conference opened on Thursday with an early victory as nations agreed to launch a “loss and damage” fund for vulnerable countries devastated by natural disasters. But delegates face two weeks of tough negotiations on an array of issues that have long bedevilled climate talks, starting with the future of oil, gas and coal.