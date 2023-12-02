KP CTD releases list of 51 female terrorists

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday released a list of female terrorists who were involved in different nature of terrorist activities in the province since 2014. According to the list issued here 30 females were involved in incidents of terrorism, 13 in kidnapping, two in extortion and three each in target killing, terror financing. DIG CTD Imran Shahid said that the intelligence agency and the law enforcing agencies were facing difficulties in arrest of these female terrorists due to cultural and traditional values and also because there was almost no source linked with the female criminals or terrorists. He said that cases were registered in different police stations against these female terrorists and some cases were in process in different court. The document revealed that cases of terrorism were registered against 18 females in different police stations of Peshawar, adding that nine females were acquitted in the cases while the cases of others were in the court.