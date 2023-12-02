LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 20 million from 614 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on 79th day of its recovery campaign. LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that on the 79th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.86 million from 75 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 3.05 million from 87 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.42 million from 50 defaulters in Central Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar NankanaSahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 6.01 million from 50 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 3.10 million from 86 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle.