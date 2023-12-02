Man ends life after killing wife, three daughters

FAISALABAD - A man committed suicide after killing his wife and three daughters in the area of Dijkot police station, here on Friday.

A police spokesperson said that Tahir (55) son of Muhammad Siddique resident of Chak No 271-RB Barolaywala was facing severe financial constraints due to poverty.

Over this issue, Tahir served poison to his wife Naheed Akhtar (45) and three daughters namely as Raisa Tahir (19), Hafsa Tahir (16) and Zahra Fatima (12) and killed them by hitting with a hammer.

After death of his family, Tahir also consumed the poison and died on the spot.

The police rushed to the spot and dispatched the bodies to mortuary for postmortem. Further investigation was underway.

2 DACOITS KILLED, 2 ESCAPE AFTER POLICE ‘ENCOUNTER’

Two dacoits were killed and as many others escaped after a police encounter in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesperson said on Friday that four outlaws were looting people near Chak No 77-JB, Mullanpur, late on Thursday night when the police received information and rushed to the spot.

The police ordered the dacoits to surrender, but they opened indiscriminate fire after hiding themselves in nearby fields.

The police also returned the fire and during the encounter, two bandits received serious bullet injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness and firing.

The police shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem. They were identified as Talal and Saleem, residents of Jaranwala, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also started investigation for arrest of the escapee, he added.