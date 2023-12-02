Master trainers trained to address needs of children with Autism

LAHORE - Punjab’s Special Education Department marked a milestone in its commitment to inclusive education with the successful conclusion of a six-week capacity building training program for teachers and professionals specializing in Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). The initiative, conducted in collaboration with UNICEF and GPE, aimed at creating a cadre of 30 master trainers capable of addressing the unique needs of children with Autism Spectrum Disorders. The comprehensive training program encompassed a diverse array of modules, equipping the participants with a robust toolkit of knowledge and skills essential for effective intervention and support for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders. Through a combination of theoretical learning and practical applications, participants gained invaluable insights and strategies vital for addressing the multifaceted needs of children with autism. The programme concluded with a simple yet impactful ceremony where Secretary Special Education, Ms. Saima Saeed, honoured the trained professionals with certificates. Chief guest Ms. Saeed acknowledged the dedication of her team and the resource persons involved in making the training program effective and impactful. The initiative, spanning 10 districts of Punjab, equipped the 30 participants with a robust toolkit of knowledge and skills essential for effective intervention and support for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders. The comprehensive training encompassed diverse modules, blending theoretical learning with practical applications, providing invaluable insights and strategies. With the successful completion of this training initiative, the Special Education Department reaffirms its commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for children with special needs. The participants, now equipped with enhanced capabilities and expertise, stand poised to positively impact the lives of children with ASD, contributing significantly to their holistic development and wellbeing. Expressing her commendation, Ms. Saima Saeed emphasized the pivotal role these certified master trainers are set to play in improving the educational environment within their schools. Their responsibility extends beyond, as they are tasked with providing hands-on training to other teachers and professionals in their respective districts, contributing to a widespread impact on the education and rehabilitation of children with Autism. Ms. Saeed underscored the importance of followup to ensure the optimal utilization of the trained personnel, reinforcing the commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive educational ecosystem for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder across Punjab. Her optimistic outlook highlighted the potential impact these participants hold in enhancing the quality of care and education for children on the autism spectrum within the region. She thanked the UNICEF and GPE for their collaboration for the completion of the training workshop for master trainers to cater to the needs of the children with Autism Spectrum Disorders.