Saturday, December 02, 2023
Mayor takes up issue of unpaid salaries, pensions of HDA’s staff with LG Minister  

APP
December 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro held a meeting with Sindh Local Government Minister Mubeen Ahmed Jumani at the latter’s office on Friday and urged him to resolve the issue of payment of salaries of Hyderabad Development Authority’s (HDA) employees. According to a statement, the meeting discussed the solutions to resolve the issue of delay in payment of salaries and pensions to the employees. The Mayor requested the provincial minister to chalk out a strategy to address the HDA’s unending financial woes as well. According to him, the minister assured him that he realized the financial hardships of the staff who did not get paid every month. The meeting was held on the directions of Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice ® Maqbool Baqar. 

APP

