Saturday, December 02, 2023
Mayor Wahab expresses grief over martyrdom of PPP workers

APP
December 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Pakistan People’s Party workers from Naushero Ferozin in a traffic accident. In a statement on Friday, he said that these workers were returning after attending the foundation day “Yum-e-Tasees” when they met with the accident near Shikarpur. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he shares the grief of the families of the party workers on the martyrdom and prays to Allah to forgive the workers and grant patience to the bereaved families.

