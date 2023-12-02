MQM-P to move court against delimitations

KARACHI-Muttahida Qaumi Movement on Friday announced to move courts against gerrymandering and blamed the interim provincial government and Election Commission of Pakistan for delimitation of constituencies on the basis of ethnicities in urban Sindh. Addressing a press conference, Convener of the party Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said in the last 15 years, the names of permanent residents had been removed from the voter lists.

He claimed that provincial chief election commissioner was acting on the behest of the Pakistan People’s Party and the provincial government was also supporting him.

“We have raised our pleas at all platforms but to no avail,” he said and demanded of the chief elections commissioner to take notice of the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Mustafa Kamal said they had filed objections on 13 constituencies and had confidence that their concerns would be addressed but doubts have arisen after the statement of provincial commissioner Ejaz Chauhan.

“All the demands of PP have been accepted while our were rejected outrightly, “ he said adding as long as Ijaz Chauhan is in office, the elections will not be fair and transparent.

He further said that some people want them not to participate in the election, but they will not boycott the election or withdraw from the election under any circumstances.

“The progress of the country will be impossible without MQM” he asserted.