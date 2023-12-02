Mushaal briefs UK MPs on human rights violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - Special As­sistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hus­sein Mullick Friday attended a meeting of cross-party British Parliamentarians, convened by Member Parliament, Chair­person APPG on Jammu & Kashmir, Debbie Abrahams at a virtual platform from London.

Besides British Parliamen­tarians, members of the civil society and human rights or­ganisations also participated in the virtual debate, which circled around the state of hu­man rights affairs in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushaal Mullick briefed the parliamentarians about hu­man rights abuses by the In­dian government in the occu­pied valley.

She particularly raised the issue of gross violations of hu­man rights against women and children in IIOJK.

The special assistant urged the international community to take notice of the treatment of minorities, particularly the forced conversions of the Christian and other minorities under the RSS ideology, inside India. Mushaal said that Kash­miris were deeply concerned over attempts to alter the de­mographics of IIOJK.

She urged the world for making suitable efforts to re­solve longstanding issues of Kashmir according to UN res­olutions and aspiration of peo­ple of the held valley.

She called upon the interna­tional community to uphold international human rights obligations and help imple­ment the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir.

She strongly urged the Brit­ish Parliamentarians to play their role more actively in halt­ing human rights violations and repealing draconian laws including demographic engi­neering in IIOJK. Mashaal said that her husband Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Yasin Malik was a political prisoner and had been languishing in the Tihar Jail, India for years.

“Their young daughter has been deprived of meeting her own father and she was se­riously concerned about the health and well-being of Yasin Malik”, she added.

She expressed reserva­tions that Yasin Malik would be awarded a death sentence against his appeal scheduled for hearing early next month.

She appealed to the UK Par­liamentarians to raise their concerns over this injustice.