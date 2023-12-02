NAB files £190 million corruption case against Imran, Bushra, 6 others

Arrest warrants of Imran, Shahzad Akbar, Zulfiqar Bukhari, Farhat Gogi and others attached with reference submitted in accountability court n Jailed PTI chairman’s wife is on bail while others are on the loose inside or outside Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed a reference in the accountability court against jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and others pertaining to 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust scam.

NAB’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi and Investigation Officer Mian Umar Nadeem submitted the reference to the registrar office of the court.

Besides the PTI chairman, seven other accused including his wife Bushra Bibi, Farah Gogi, Shahzad Akbar, Barrister Zia ul Mustafa Naseem and Zulfi Bukhari are named in the reference. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alleged that the PTI chief and his wife obtained billions of rupees and land worth dozens of acres from Bahria Town Ltd, a private land developing company, for legalising Rs50 billion that was confiscated and returned to the cash-strapped country by the UK.

Bahria Town owner and leading property tycoon Malik Riaz is also named among the accused. Five more named in the case are Farhat Shahzadi, a close friend of Bibi, former special assistants to the prime minister Shahzad Akbar and Zulfi Bukhari, legal expert for the PTI government’s Assets Recov ery Unit (ARU), Ziaul Mustafa Nasim and Ahmed Riaz. 71-year-old PTI leader was initially arrested by NAB for probe in the case on May 9 which resulted in widespread violence by his supporters.

The reference is titled The State Vs Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi. Co-accused in the case are Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Ex- Chairman Asset Recover Unit and Special Assistant to PM on Accountability , Malik Riaz Hussain, CEO Bahria Town, Barrister Zia ul Mustafa Nasim, Ex-Expert on International Criminal Law ARU, Zulfiqar Bukhari, Ex-Trustee Al-Qadir trust, Bushra Imran Khan, Ahmed Ali Riaz s/o Malik Riaz and Farhat Shehzadi. There are 10 volumes of the reference.

According to the reference, the then prime minister Imran Khan, allegedly, instead of repatriation of funds (£190 million from NCA) to the state of Pakistan, dishonestly and maliciously adjusted against liability of Bahria Town Karachi by transferring those funds to the account designated to deposit liability of Bahria Town Karachi. It was alleged that, in connivance with Shahzad Akbar, approval was taken from the cabinet in a sealed envelope without showing the cabinet members contents of the envelope.

The reference stated that NAB turned investigation in interrogation in April 2023. Shahzad Akbar gave a note to Imran Khan on December 2nd 2019. The note stated that National Crime Agency of UK had to freeze £20 million property of Riaz family on directions from District Judge at Westminster Magistrate Court. Later on NCA acquired freezing orders to freeze £170 million property of Malik Riaz and family.

It is also alleged by NAB that Malik Riaz returned the favour to Imran Khan by giving him 458-Kanals of land, Rs 285 million, building and furniture etc disguised under the garb of donation to Al-Qadir University Project Trust in which Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Imran Khan are trustees, the reference stated. The land was initially transferred to Zulfiqar Bukhari who later transferred it to the trust. Zulfiqar Bukhari played the role of front man of Imran Khan. Zulfiqar Bukhari was also a trustee of Al-Qadir trust from December 26th, 2019 until April, 2020. It has also been accused that when monetary benefit was given to Imran Khan, Al-Qadir trust and University didn’t exist.

Shahzad Akbar along with Imran Khan filed deed of confidentiality to NCA on behalf of government of Pakistan. Barrister Zia ul Mustafa Nasim signed the deed of confidentiality as a witness with malafide intentions before getting approval from the government. Barrister Zia and Shahzad Akbar had made several trips to UK to do settlement with NCA, NAB reference stated.

The reference stated that Bushra Imran Khan has played a significant role in the illegal activities. She acknowledged the receipt of property, pecuniary benefit, and other valuable items of Malik Riaz. Moreover, she aided and abetted in the commission of offense by signing the “Acknowledgement of Donation” deed on March 24, 2021. According to the NAB, 240-kanals of prime land situated in Mouza Mohra Noor, Islamabad was transferred in the name of co-accused Farhat Shehzadi from Bahria Town through co-accused Ahmed Ali Riaz. Farhat Shehzadi was also trustee of Al-Qadir trust.

Arrest Warrants of Imran Khan, Shahzad Akbar, Zia Ul Mustafa Nasim, Zulfiqar Bukhari and Farhat Shehzadi were also attached with the reference. Imran Khan is in judicial custody, his wife Bushra Imran Khan is on bail, and all the other co-accused are either at large or outside of Pakistan right now.